Man accused of armed robbery at St Julian’s beach remanded in custody

A man has been accused of robbing two people at knifepoint on a St Julian’s beach.

The accused, Abdirizak Abdillahi Abdi, a 30-year-old, is also a recidivist serving a suspended sentence.

Abdi is accused of stealing a handbag, an iPhone, a gold ring, and a bank card at a beach in St. Julian’s between 4:30pm and 5:15am from two individuals. The man was armed with a knife whilst committing the theft.

The man is also a recidivist, having been charged whilst serving a suspended sentence which was handed to him in 2022.

The accused pleaded not guilty and the defence stated that it will not be requesting bail for this proceeding. Sources say that the man is homeless and his defence was thus unable to request bail due to not having a fixed address.

The man was thus remanded in custody whilst a compilation of evidence takes place.

This is an ongoing case.

The prosecution was led by Lawyer Brendan Hewer on behalf of the office of the Attorney General, and Inspectors Nico Zarb and Roderick Attard on behalf of the Commissioner for Police.

Lawyer Adriano Spiteri appeared for the accused.