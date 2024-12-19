Woman grievously injured after being hit by a car in Balzan
Police investigations show that the 44-year-old woman was hit by a Mazda Demio being driven by a 23-year-old woman who lives in Attard
A woman has sustained grievous injuries after she was involved in a traffic accident in Balzan on Thursday morning.
The accident occurred at around 8:15am in Triq il-Kannizzata, Balzan.
The victim was rushed to hospital by ambulance after being treated by a medical team. She was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
Police investigations are still ongoing.