Woman grievously injured after being hit by a car in Balzan

Police investigations show that the 44-year-old woman was hit by a Mazda Demio being driven by a 23-year-old woman who lives in Attard

19 December 2024, 2:11pm
by Juliana Zammit

A woman has sustained grievous injuries after she was involved in a traffic accident in Balzan on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred at around 8:15am in Triq il-Kannizzata, Balzan.

The victim was rushed to hospital by ambulance after being treated by a medical team. She was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

