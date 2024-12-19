Man remanded in custody after assaulting partner over her wardrobe choice before event

A 44-year-old man from Zabbar was remanded in custody after allegedly causing his partner injuries of a light nature, threatening her, and causing her to fear the use of violence against her.

The Court was informed that the alleged victim filed a report against her partner of fifteen years and with whom she has two children. It was recalled that an argument had broken out regarding the choice of outfit made by the alleged victim for an activity she was to attend. The accused allegedly insulted and threatened his partner and pushed her against the fridge. The victim noted that the accused may have been drunk.

Although the alleged victim was advised by officers at the Paola police station to go to the domestic violence unit, she decided to first pass by her home in order to check whether her partner had calmed down. This, however, was not the case and another argument broke out during which their child attempted to separate them.

A risk assessment which was carried out returned a ‘severe risk’ result.

Although the validity of the arrest was not contested, a request for bail was made, with legal aid lawyer Thomas Barbara Sant citing the presumption of innocence of the accused as well as his near-perfect criminal record. It was also argued that the accused is a trustworthy person who would abide by any conditions laid down by the Court.

The Prosecution however rebutted, noting that the alleged victim was yet to testify.

The request for bail was subsequently denied.

A protection order in favour of the alleged victim was also issued with the exception that communication regarding the children may be made.

The case is to be assigned to the relevant court according to law.