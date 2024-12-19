Man remanded in custody after stealing mobile phone from Hamrun National Lottery

A 32-year-old Eritrean national was remanded in custody after being charged with the aggravated theft of a mobile phone from the National Lottery in Hamrun.

Estifanos Weldetinsae Awet, who is homeless and unemployed, was also charged with being a recidivist.

Awet was yesterday arrested after being detained by the alleged victim under civilian arrest. The victim, who had recognised him entering the same establishment from which he allegedly stole the device, noted that he was wearing the same hat which he had worn on the day of the alleged theft.

Though the Court explained the charges to the accused, the latter declared that he ‘did not want’ to understand said charges, and that he is ‘fighting’ with the Court.

Awet pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Whilst the validity of the arrest was not contested, the defence lodged a request for bail.

The prosecution objected, citing several reasons including the lack of fixed address of the accused, the fear that he may commit another offence owing to his drug problem, as well as the fear that he may tamper with evidence. It was also argued that since the accused holds no fixed ties to Malta, a legitimate fear that he may abscond subsists.

Defence lawyer Thomas Barbara Sant however argued that the accused is presumed innocent until guilty, and that the accused does not even know the alleged victim. He argued that the accused would obey conditions laid down by the Court.

The Court subsequently denied the request for bail, noting the fear of absconsion and tampering of evidence.

A protection order in favour of the alleged victim was issued.

The case is to be assigned to the relevant court according to law.

Lawyer Miryea Mifsud appeared for the Attorney General.

Legal aid Lawyer Thomas Barbara Sant represented the accused.