Accused remanded in custody after allegedly assaulting elderly man who was hosting him

A 56-year-old Italian national was remanded in custody after allegedly causing an elderly man who had hosted him grievous bodily harm.

Masssimo Tivini, a truck driver, had been living with the alleged victim whilst his own home was being repaired. The victim was hosting the accused after being asked to do so by a priest who ultimately paid rent on Tivini’s behalf. The Italian had helped his host by carrying out various chores.

Inspector Michael Vella informed the Court that the alleged victim filed a police report, stating that he had been attacked various times by Tivini, who had also threatened to kill him.

Although the police failed to find Tivini at the Sliema residence, the accused nonetheless turned himself in at the police station, where he later fainted and received medical attention.

Tivini, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, claimed that his elderly host had made various unwanted sexual advances. The defence noted that this ultimately prompted the incident.

Whilst the validity of the arrest was not contested, a request for bail was made.

The prosecution objected, citing a fear that evidence would be tampered with and that the accused had abused the hospitality offered by his host. The chequered criminal past of the accused was also referred to.

Defence lawyer Silvan Pulis however argued that Tivini had helped his host and that he had been living in an alternative residence since his release from hospital, so much so that he had not approached the alleged victim since. The Court was also informed that Tivini had just undergone major heart surgery, with the consequence that he must attend a number of appointments.

The Court, presided over by Magistrate Leonard Caruana, denied bail, noting that the alleged victim was yet to testify.

Lawyer Alessia Schembri for the Attorney General and Inspector Michael Vella led the prosecution.

Lawyer Silvan Pulis represented the accused.