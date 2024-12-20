Man jailed for vehicle theft, damaging property and escaping police custody

A 51-year-old man from Bormla has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after stealing a car, causing significant damage, and escaping police custody.

Abdulsalam Ben Hamed was convicted of stealing a vehicle in 2018 and fleeing custody in 2019. His long criminal history and failure to address his drug addiction influenced the court’s decision, with Magistrate Monica Vella also ordering him to compensate the victim and forfeit bail deposits and guarantees.

Ben Hamed was found guilty of stealing a vehicle from near the Turkish cemetery on 28 December 2018. The vehicle was significantly damaged when recovered, missing parts such as the bonnet, bumper, and headlights.

Witnesses, including the vehicle’s owners and police officers, confirmed the extent of the damage and provided critical evidence, including CCTV footage that identified Ben Hamed as the perpetrator.

While under arrest for the vehicle theft on 4 January 2019, Ben Hamed escaped custody from the Qormi police station. Despite being handcuffed, he fled and was apprehended two days later.

The court, presided by Magistrate Monica Vella considered his extensive criminal record, which includes definitive convictions for similar offences, especially his inability to overcome drug addiction despite opportunities for rehabilitation.

The Court sentenced Abdulsalam Ben Hamed to 18 months of imprisonment. Additionally, he was ordered to compensate the victim.

The €1,000 deposit and €1,000 from his personal guarantee of €10,000 were forfeited to the Maltese government due to his bail violation.