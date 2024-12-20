menu

Two-year-old, elderly woman grievously injured in two separate traffic accidents

The two separate incidents left both victims hospitalised

20 December 2024, 5:27pm
by Juliana Zammit
A 72-year-old woman and two-year-old boy suffered grievous injuries after they were struck by two vehicles in separate accidents on Friday.

The first accident happened at around 11:30am in Triq in-Naxxar, Birkirkara. A 72-year-old Mosta resident was hit by a Peugeot 307 driven by a 43-year-old man who lives in Marsascala.

The second accident happened only 15 minutes later at around 11:45pm in Triq San Ġwann Bosco, Sliema. Police said that a two-year-old boy was hit by a Suzuki SX4 driven by a 44-year old Imtarfa resident

Medical teams aided both victims before they were taken to hospital by ambulance. They were later certified as having sustained grievous injuries

Police investigations are ongoing.

