Motorcycle driver in Sunday accident in critical condition

A motorcycle driver sustained life-threatening injuries following an accident near Kennedy Grove.

Police said the accident happened at around 9:30am in Triq is-Salini on Sunday.

Police said that the accident involved three motorycles driven by a 31-year-old Qormi resident, a 40-year-old who lives in Mqabba, and a 29-year-old who lives in St Paul's Bay, as well as a Mercedes driven by a 27-year-old woman.

The 31-year-old and 40-year-old victims were both taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Later, the 31-year-old was found to have sustained light injuries, while the 40-year-old is in critical condition.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud was informed of the case and has launched an inquiry. Police investigations are still ongoing.