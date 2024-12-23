Young man found in possession of drugs, large knife to be charged with trafficking

A 19-year-old youth from Santa Venera is being held under arrest after he was found in possession of drugs with the intention to sell them.

The young man was caught after police officers doing the rounds in Triq it-Turisti, San Pawl il-Baħar on Sunday morning, noticed three youths acting suspiciously.

After a search was carried out, a number of substances suspected to be drugs, an electronic scale, around €1,100 in cash and a large knife.

The young man was arrested and escorted to the Qawra police station.

He will be charged in front of Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busutill at noon today.