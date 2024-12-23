menu

Young man found in possession of drugs, large knife to be charged with trafficking

Accused, 19, was spotted acting suspiciously in St Paul’s Bay found to be in possession of a number of substances suspected to be drugs, an electronic scale, around €1,100 in cash and a large knife

23 December 2024, 11:25am
by Karl Azzopardi
After a search was carried out, a number of substances suspected to be drugs, an electronic scale, around €1,100 in cash and a large knife (Photo: Malta Police)
A 19-year-old youth from Santa Venera is being held under arrest after he was found in possession of drugs with the intention to sell them.

The young man was caught after police officers doing the rounds in Triq it-Turisti, San Pawl il-Baħar on Sunday morning, noticed three youths acting suspiciously.

(Photo: Malta Police)
After a search was carried out, a number of substances suspected to be drugs, an electronic scale, around €1,100 in cash and a large knife.

The young man was arrested and escorted to the Qawra police station.

He will be charged in front of Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busutill at noon today.

