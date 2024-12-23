menu

Bus driver suffers life-threatening injuries after Monday morning crash

Preliminary investigations suggest that a bus driven by a 37-year-old Marsaskala resident collided with a van driven by a 39-year-old woman who lives in Naxxar

matthew_farrugia
23 December 2024, 12:45pm
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
(Photo: Police)
(Photo: Police)

A bus driver suffered life-threatening injuries following an accident on Monday morning. 

Police said the accident happened at around 10:30am in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, St Julian’s. 

Preliminary investigations suggest that a bus driven by a 37-year-old Marsaskala resident collided with a van driven by a 39-year-old woman who lives in Naxxar.

The bus driver was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained serious injuries, while the van driver was not hurt.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has launched an inquiry, while police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.