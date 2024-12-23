Bus driver suffers life-threatening injuries after Monday morning crash

A bus driver suffered life-threatening injuries following an accident on Monday morning.

Police said the accident happened at around 10:30am in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, St Julian’s.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a bus driven by a 37-year-old Marsaskala resident collided with a van driven by a 39-year-old woman who lives in Naxxar.

The bus driver was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained serious injuries, while the van driver was not hurt.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has launched an inquiry, while police investigations are still ongoing.