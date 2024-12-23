Malta Customs intercept 300kg of cocaine passing through Freeport
During 2024, Customs seized no less than 2,148kgs of cocaine and 4,774kgs cannabis resin and cannabinoids
Malta Customs Operations intercepted around 300kg of a substance suspected of being cocaine on Sunday.
The substance was found in a dry container transshipping through Malta Freeport terminals.
This container originated from the port of Guayaquil in Ecuador with the port of Piraeus in Greece as destination.
A magisterial inquiry is underway, and investigations are ongoing.
