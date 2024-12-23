menu

Malta Customs intercept 300kg of cocaine passing through Freeport

During 2024, Customs seized no less than 2,148kgs of cocaine and 4,774kgs cannabis resin and cannabinoids

karl_azzopardi
23 December 2024, 5:09pm
by Karl Azzopardi
This container originated from the port of Guayaquil in Ecuador with the port of Piraeus in Greece as destination
This container originated from the port of Guayaquil in Ecuador with the port of Piraeus in Greece as destination

Malta Customs Operations intercepted around 300kg of a substance suspected of being cocaine on Sunday.

The substance was found in a dry container transshipping through Malta Freeport terminals.

This container originated from the port of Guayaquil in Ecuador with the port of Piraeus in Greece as destination.

A magisterial inquiry is underway, and investigations are ongoing.

During 2024, Customs seized no less than 2,148kgs of cocaine and 4,774kgs cannabis resin and cannabinoids.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.