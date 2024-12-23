Malta Customs intercept 300kg of cocaine passing through Freeport

Malta Customs Operations intercepted around 300kg of a substance suspected of being cocaine on Sunday.

The substance was found in a dry container transshipping through Malta Freeport terminals.

This container originated from the port of Guayaquil in Ecuador with the port of Piraeus in Greece as destination.

A magisterial inquiry is underway, and investigations are ongoing.

During 2024, Customs seized no less than 2,148kgs of cocaine and 4,774kgs cannabis resin and cannabinoids.