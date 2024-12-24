Driver grievously hurt after losing control of motorcycle in Floriana

A 40-year-old Ghaxaq resident suffered grievous injuries after losing control of his motorcycle on Tuesday morning

The accident occurred at around 7:45am in Triq Nazzjonali, il-Furjana, a police statement said.

Police investigations show that the 40-year-old lost control of his Kycmo Like and fell off.

Medical assistance was provided at the scene of the accident before the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was later confirmed to have sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.