Passenger grievously hurt after BMW loses control and flips over on Christmas

matthew_farrugia
26 December 2024, 9:49am
by Matthew Farrugia
Mater Dei Hospital (File Photo)
A 25-year-old man sustained grievous injuries following a traffic accident on Christmas.

Police said that the accident happened at around 3:30pm in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, St Julian's.

Preliminary studies suggest that a BMW driven by a 28-year-old Żejtun resident had flipped over after it lost control, injuring the 25-year-old passenger.

The passenger was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were also called on-site.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

