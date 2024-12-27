Driver seriously injured after crashing into light pole in Marsa

A 36-year-old driver suffered serious injuries after he lost control in Triq Diċembru Tlettax, Marsa.

Police said the accident happened at around 7:45am after the Zabbar resident lost control of his Toyota Vitz and crashed into barricades and a light pole.

He was aided by a medical team and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was later certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Members from the Civil Protection Department were also on site.

Police investigations are still ongoing.