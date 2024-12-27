Azzopardi claims €700,000 bribe paid in Nadur road project, minister calls it ‘political persecution’

Jason Azzopardi is seeking a magisterial inquiry into the Nadur road project carried out by the Gozo Ministry, claiming a €700,000 bribe was paid.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri has refuted the claim, insisting this is “political persecution”, while accusing Azzopardi of “weaponising the law”.

In his request filed on Monday, Azzopardi singled out Clint Camilleri, the permanent secretary for the Gozo Ministry, John Borg, architect Godwin Agius, who also holds several public postings, and architect Andrew Ellul.

Azzopardi wants the four men to be investigated for bribery and corruption, criminal association, fraud, misappropriation and money laundering.

Azzopardi’s request is based on the outcome of the National Audit Office’s investigation that found a cost overrun of more than €10 million on the project and several reports that appeared in The Shift News.

The lawyer claimed the size of the cost overruns was not coincidental or the result of extraordinary unforeseen circumstances. Azzopardi further claimed that he had received confidential information protected by “professional secrecy” that a €700,000 bribe was paid on this project “under the guise of consultancy services”.

The project concerns the link road between Nadur and Ghajnsielem, which serves as a main connection node between the hilltop village and Mgarr Harbour. The road had sustained major infrastructural damage over the years. An €8 million tender was awarded by the Gozo Ministry at the time captained by Justyne Caruana in 2019 for works to rebuild the road within two years. It was completed in five years at a cost of €18.5 million.

The project architect was changed in 2020, shortly after Clint Camilleri was made Gozo minister when Caruana resigned from Cabinet because of links between her former husband and Yorgen Fenech.

In its annual audit report released a couple of weeks ago, the NAO said the ministry did not provide adequate documentation to justify cost overruns and the several direct orders that were issued over the course of the years by the ministry under Camilleri. The NAO expressed concern over the decision to forego the original plans.

The ministry defended the costly variations on the basis of unforeseen circumstances encountered during excavation works. The hillside where the road passes is made of clay and the road had to be built on columns that had to be constructed 22m down into the earth.

‘Political persecution’

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post on Friday, the Gozo Minister described Azzopardi’s action as “political persecution”.

Without mentioning Azzopardi by name, Camilleri accused the lawyer of “weaponizing” the law in an attempt to “put individuals through purgatory for years”.

“I categorically deny all the claims being made. I have no problem to reply to any questions when the need arises,” Camilleri hit back, adding that the laws intended to protect citizens were being used for “perverse and political ends”.

He said that as a politician he accepted scrutiny but insisted what had happened over the past weeks was a “coordinated vendetta”.

Earlier this month, Jason Azzopardi filed a separate request for a magisterial inquiry into claims that bribes were being solicited for the allotment of boat moorings at the Mgarr port. In the same request, Azzopardi also claimed Camilleri’s wife, who is employed by Transport Malta in Gozo, abused her position because she was conducting private work when she was supposed to be at work.

Azzopardi’s repeated requests for magisterial inquiries prompted a response from Prime Minister Robert Abela, who said the law regulating magisterial inquiries should change to prevent frivolous attempts to stifle government’s work.