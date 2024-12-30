Two men arrested after Hamrun police raid to be charged with drug trafficking

Two men arrested in Hamrun on Sunday following a police surveillance operation are expected to be charged with drug trafficking later today.

The men, a 31-year-old Bormla resident and a 26-year-old Valletta resident, were arrested after police had received information on drug trafficking taking place in Triq Manuel Magri in Hamrun.

On Sunday at 7am, the two men were noted arriving at the Hamrun address in a car and motorcycle. They were apprehended on site and a search revealed they were in possession of more than 100 sachets of cocaine.

Police took possession of some documents during a search at an apartment belonging to one of the suspects, while a separate search at a Mosta apartment yielded cocaine and heroin sachets and around €20,000 in cash.

The two suspects are expected to be arraigned later today in front of Magistrate Marse Ann Farrugia and charged with drug trafficking.