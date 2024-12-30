menu

Two men arrested after Hamrun police raid to be charged with drug trafficking

kurt_sansone
30 December 2024, 10:06am
by Kurt Sansone
1 min read
A police officer from the Special Intervention Unit stands guard on the site where two suspected drug dealers were arrested (Photo: Malta Police Force)
Two men arrested in Hamrun on Sunday following a police surveillance operation are expected to be charged with drug trafficking later today.

The men, a 31-year-old Bormla resident and a 26-year-old Valletta resident, were arrested after police had received information on drug trafficking taking place in Triq Manuel Magri in Hamrun.

Drug sachets found during a search at an apartment frequented by one of the accused (Photo: Malta Police Force)
On Sunday at 7am, the two men were noted arriving at the Hamrun address in a car and motorcycle. They were apprehended on site and a search revealed they were in possession of more than 100 sachets of cocaine.

A coin box containing drug sachets was also confiscated during the police raid (Photo: Malta Police Force)
Police took possession of some documents during a search at an apartment belonging to one of the suspects, while a separate search at a Mosta apartment yielded cocaine and heroin sachets and around €20,000 in cash.

The two suspects are expected to be arraigned later today in front of Magistrate Marse Ann Farrugia and charged with drug trafficking.

