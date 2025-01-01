Police issue more than 400 fines in last days of 2024

More than 400 fines were issued in the last days of 2024 for violations such as driving without a valid license, using mobile phones while driving, and failing to wear seatbelts.

In a statement on Wednesday, the police said that Maltese roads remained free from major traffic incidents over the Christmas and New Year period, thanks to an increased police presence conducting extensive traffic inspections.

Between 22 December and New Year’s Eve, over 170 road checks were carried out, with more than 4,700 vehicles inspected.

Police said that speed guns were used in some inspections, as 85 tickets were issued, while breathalyzer tests resulted in 11 drivers testing positive for alcohol. Some vehicles were also towed due to lack of proper documentation. Police dogs and vehicle searches were used in cases of reasonable suspicion.

To complement enforcement, the police distributed educational material in localities, encouraging responsible behavior, particularly avoiding drinking and driving.

A police spokesperson emphasised that these efforts, supported by Transport Malta, will continue year-round to enhance road safety across Malta and Gozo, thanking the public for their cooperation in ensuring a safe festive season.