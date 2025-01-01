Two men who escaped from plane after emergency landing caught, two others remain on the run

Updated at 9pm

Two passengers out of four who fled a Turkish Airlines flight shortly after it made an emergency landing in Malta on Wednesday afternoon have been caught by the police.

The search for the other two passengers is still underway with police units carrying out several patrols. No information has emerged yet on the intention of the passengers who jumped off the aircraft while it was parked on the runway.

The plane had requested an emergency landing after a Moroccan passenger reportedly fell unwell. Upon landing, and while the aircraft was still on the runway, four passengers opened the aircraft's back door and jumped onto the runway. They headed towards an area where construction work is taking place.

Police were alerted with the incident at around 1:45pm, while the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) joined the search across the airport and surrounding areas.

The Moroccan passenger who prompted the emergency landing has been taken into custody and is currently receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital.