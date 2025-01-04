menu

Police arrest woman who allegedly robbed Gżira resident at knifepoint

The thief locked the resident of a flat in his own balcony and proceeded to steal a number of objects and fled the scene

matthew_farrugia
4 January 2025, 1:00pm
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
The police said that no one was injured, and that a search is underway to find the thief (File photo)
Police have arrested a thief who robbed a Gżira resident at knifepoint on Saturday morning.

In a statement, the police explained that at aorund 9:00am, the thief knocked on the door of an apartment in Triq Giacint Tua in Gżira. 

A 28-year-old man from Nepal answered the door and found the knife-wielding thief who let himself in. The thief then proceeded to lock the man in his balcony, stealing a number of objects and fleeing the scene. 

The police said that no one was injured.

Later on Saturday, a 36-year-old woman behind the alleged robbery was arrested in Gżira.

Police investigations are still ongoing. 

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
