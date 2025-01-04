Police arrest woman who allegedly robbed Gżira resident at knifepoint

Police have arrested a thief who robbed a Gżira resident at knifepoint on Saturday morning.

In a statement, the police explained that at aorund 9:00am, the thief knocked on the door of an apartment in Triq Giacint Tua in Gżira.

A 28-year-old man from Nepal answered the door and found the knife-wielding thief who let himself in. The thief then proceeded to lock the man in his balcony, stealing a number of objects and fleeing the scene.

The police said that no one was injured.

Later on Saturday, a 36-year-old woman behind the alleged robbery was arrested in Gżira.

Police investigations are still ongoing.