Woman pleads not guilty after being charged with committing various thefts

A woman who allegedly robbed a Gżira resident at knifepoint and committed a plethora of other thefts was arraigned before the Courts on Monday afternoon.

Milena Debono, a 36-year old woman from Fgura, was arrested last Saturday following the most recent episode of alleged theft, where she stole cash, credit cards as well as a laptop.

Inspector Eman Hayman, recalling the circumstances surrounding Debono’s arrest, confirmed that she had been linked to a string of other robberies and muggings which took place in Sliema and Gzira between 26 December and 3 January.

Debono had allegedly stolen a smartphone on Boxing Day as well as €150 on New Year’s Eve. Merely a couple of days later, she allegedly threatened and robbed an elderly woman, stealing €250 in total.

Debono pleaded not guilty to the charges. Although no request for bail was made at this stage, defence lawyer Franco Debono requested that the accused be kept within the Forensic Unit at Mount Carmel Hospital. The request was acceded to.

The prosecution was led by inspectors Eman Hayman and Ian Azzopardi, assisted by lawyer Brendan Hewer from the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.