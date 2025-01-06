Daniel Meli’s health problems could be aggravated should his extradition take place, doctor tells court

A number of health-related issues suffered by Daniel Meli could theoretically be worsened if he were to be extradited to the US, a doctor informed the Court on Monday.

Extradition proceedings against Daniel Joe Meli continued on Monday morning before the Court presided over by magistrate Leonard Caruana.

Meli, 27, is charged with selling hacking tools and training criminals in their use, with US authorities seeking his extradition.

A doctor specialising in illicit substance abuse took to the stand, confirming that the Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci, had issued a circular advising all health professionals, including pharmacists, to refrain from providing Daniel Joe Meli with antidepressants inasmuch as he had been abusing of them after developing anxiety problems.

Although it was noted that Meli had also abused of heroin, it was subsequently confirmed that such abuse had come to an end, with Meli being clean from the drug.

Chris Cremona, a prison doctor, also testified, noting that Meli suffers from a variety of health-related complications, including juvenile arthritis causing considerable joint pain in the fingers and hands, as well as a slipped disc in his neck. Reference was also made to mood disorders as well as negative intrusive thoughts.

When asked if such health-related issues could be aggravated as a result of travel, Cremona noted that arthritis-related flare-ups are quite unpredictable, and that if Meli were to be extradited, he should be accompanied by a medical team so that he receives the appropriate care if necessary. He furthermore confirmed that an extradition process would retain various stressors, and that in theory, such could potentially aggravate the aforementioned mental health issues.

A prison psychologist also described Meli as being ‘paranoid’ and ‘anxious’, with the consequence that he finds it hard to establish connections with other individuals.

The case was adjourned to 17 January.

The Prosecution is being led by Superintendent Mario Cushieri and Inspector Robinson Mifsud.