Police arrest 20 people found to be residing irregularly in Gozo
Number of individuals, including those of Syrian nationality, detained by police after found to be living irregularly in Gozo
The police said 20 people who were found to be residing irregularly in Gozo were arrested on Monday.
The arrests were carried out following inspections carried out by police officers and the agency for detention services.
The inspections were carried out in a number of locations including Rabat, Marsalforn, Fontana and Xlendi.
The arrested individuals are of Ghanian, Ethiopian, Syrian and Nigerian nationality.
The persons were transferred to the detention centre until the process for their return is completed, the police said.