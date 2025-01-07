Man, 25, dies after car smashes into tree, metal signpost

A 25-year-old man from Mtarfa died on Monday after his car appears to have jumped a crash barrier, smashed into a tree and a metal signpost.

The impact was so violent that the car ended up in a vertical position with its side resting against the signpost. The accident happened just after 9pm in Mdina Road Attard before the Mrieħel Bypass.

Teams from the Civil Protection Department and Mater Dei Hospital rushed to the scene. Police closed off the inner lanes as CPD personnel extracted the driver from the vehicle.

This is the first road fatality of the year.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is holding an inquiry while police investigations are ongoing.