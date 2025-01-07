Updated | Man, 25, dies after car smashes into tree, metal signpost

Updated at 8:25am

25-year-old Alejandro Brincat from Mtarfa has been identified as the victim of 2025’s first road fatality on Monday night.

The police said in a statement the accident happened at around 9:20pm in Triq l-Mdina, Attard.

Preliminary investigations showed the victim, who was driving a Mercedes car, lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a tree. The vehicle was stopped by a steel structure.

Teams from the Civil Protection Department and Mater Dei Hospital rushed to the scene, but the victim was certified dead at the site of the accident.

Police closed off the inner lanes as CPD personnel extracted the driver from the vehicle.

This is the first road fatality of the year.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is holding an inquiry while police investigations are ongoing.

On Tuesday, GasanZammit Motors Ltd paid tribute to Brincat who was an employee, as they said he will always be remembered as a "joyful and bright young man."