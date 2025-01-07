Teenager who drove car into crowd of people handed suspended sentence

An 18-year old teenager was handed a one-year prison term, suspended for two years, after admitting to driving a car into a crowd of people in Paceville on Boxing Day.

Leon Cremona Adly also admitted to driving the car whilst drunk and without the permission of the owner.

The incident occurred following an argument which had taken place in Triq San Gorg, with Adly also admitting to trying to injure the pedestrians.

Cremona Adly, who will be monitored by a probation officer for the next two years, also had his driving licence suspended for a period of one year.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella warned the defendant of the consequences he would face if he were to breach the conditions laid down.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Darryl Farr and lawyer Clive Aquilina from the office of the Attorney General.

Cremona Adly was represented by lawyers Nicholas Mifsud and Ishmael Psaila.