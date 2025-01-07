Witnesses describe being struck in the face and pinned to the ground during arrests

Several witnesses claimed in Court on Monday that they were injured by police officers on the night of their arrest.

The witnesses testified during proceedings in which a 33-year-old Filipino man stands charged with attempting to cause a police constable grievous injuries as well as damaging his phone and failing to obey police orders.

The man, who resides in Pieta and who also stands accused of reckless driving and driving under the influence, was granted bail on Monday.

Several witnesses took the witness stand during the sitting presided over by Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil.

A friend of the accused, a passenger sitting at the back of the car at the time of the incident, recalled that he and his friends were in Paceville that night. It was revealed that the driver and five passengers in the car had been under the influence of alcohol after drinking at the house of a friend of theirs.

The group were the subject of a car chase after the driver drove off whilst being issued a fine by the police. Although the witness had advised the accused to stop driving, it was only after the car sustained a puncture that the car was eventually stopped.

Whilst the driver and passengers were all arrested in the vicinity of the Santa Venera Tunnels, only the former was charged.

Another friend of the accused took to the stand, confirming that the group had indeed been drinking before the incident. He testified that although he had surrendered himself, the police allegedly struck him in the face. He claimed that he was hit with a weapon, and that he was not informed of the reasons for his arrest.

Another witness claimed that a police officer had thrown him to the ground and pinned him down. Describing the event as traumatic, he further alleged that the police had struck the car’s windshield. He also said the police broke a pair of glasses belonging to him.

At this juncture, defence lawyer Franco Debono requested that the necessary actions be taken, including that the glasses be preserved as evidence.

Another witness also claimed that he had been pushed and assaulted by the police, and that the reasons for his arrest were not explained to him.

Another friend of the accused also claimed that the police officer who arrested him disregarded his request that he be handcuffed with his hands at the front, replying that he was not to be told what to do. The witness claimed that as a result of his arm being twisted by the officer, his recovery from a fractured arm was prolonged and worsened.

A police officer also testified during the sitting, informing the Court that the man, who was driving at excessive speeds, was forced to stop after sustaining a puncture. He noted that during the arrest, his phone was damaged and his back was also injured. Documentation regarding the repair of the mobile phone was also submitted.

The accused, who had pleaded not guilty upon arraignment, requested bail, which was ultimately granted against a €2,000 deposit and a €3,000 personal guarantee. A curfew was imposed, and the man was also ordered to sign the bail book.

Inspector Darryl Farr led the prosecution.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit assisted the accused.