Jason Azzopardi withdraws all allegations against Cabinet Secretary Ryan Spagnol

Libel proceedings instituted by Cabinet Secretary Ryan Spagnol against former Member of Parliament Jason Azzopardi came to an abrupt halt after Azzopardi withdrew all allegations he had made against Spagnol.

Azzopardi had taken to Facebook with allegations that Spagnol, while working at Identity Malta, now Identità, was part of a racket that asked for bribes to issue thousands of residence permits and ID cards.

He based his allegations on the statement of an Egyptian individual who was charged in court recently over falsification of documents. He was sentenced to six months in prison.

However, Azzopardi now declared that he is ‘withdrawing all allegations [he] had made in the most absolute manner’. In his declaration presented to the Court, he noted that he had made said allegations with genuine intentions, and not to attack Spagnol’s credibility. He further noted that he had already declared, during the proceedings of the Magisterial Inquiry he had requested with regard to Identity Malta, that Ryan Spagnol is not one of those persons whom he suspected of committing illegal offences.

The declaration was concluded with an apology.

Ryan Spagnol was assisted by lawyer Chris Cilia.