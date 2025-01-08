Vitals: Case against Taomac Limited to be heard separately

The case against Taomac Limited, one of the companies linked to the Vitals case, will be heard separately to the case against the other persons accused, including former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Criminal proceedings against former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi resumed on Wednesday morning before the Court presided over by Magistrate Rachel Montebello.

The relatively short sitting began with Joanna Spiteri, a representative of the Office of the Commissioner for Revenue, taking the stand. She informed the Court that a report regarding one of the accused, Christopher Spiteri, is underway but requires another six to eight months to be completed.

A representative of the company Em@ney, Kevin Causon, also took to the stand, presenting a bank statement pertaining to Muscat as well as a KYC (Know Your Client) Form.

The Prosecution requested that the case against Taomac Limited be heard separately from the current case at hand. Lawyers representing the company expressed agreement with the request, which was subsequently granted by the Court.

Before the sitting concluded, lawyer Vince Galea, in addition to the objection raised by the defendants to the Attorney General’s request that expert Jeremy Harbinson testify online, made reference to judgments of the European Court of Human Rights on the matter.

The case was adjourned to 14 January.

Lawyers Francesco Refalo, Rebecca Spiteri and Shelby Aquilina, representing the Attorney General, as well as Inspector Wayne Rodney Borg representing the police, prosecuted.

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was represented by lawyers Vincent Galea, Charlon Gouder, Luke Dalli, Etienne Borg Ferranti and Ishmael Psaila.

Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri were represented by lawyers Edward Gatt, Mark Vassallo and Shaun Zammit.

Lawyers Shazoo Ghaznavi, Alex Scerri Herrera, Jessica Formosa, and Jeannine Depasquale represented Bhatti and Ali.

Lawyers Gianella De Marco and Charles Mercieca represented David J Meli.

Lawyer Veronique Dalli represented Taumac.

Lawyer Stefano Filletti and Franco Debono represented Alfred Camilleri.

Lawyers Chris Cilia and Arthur Azzopardi represented MTrace.

Lawyer Jason Grima represented Christopher Spiteri.