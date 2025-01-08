Pair charged after series of robberies from victims who reported blacking out

Two men were remanded in custody after being charged with a plethora of offences, including multiple counts of theft and illegally detaining persons against their will.

Masab Kanan, a 24-year-old Syrian, and Mohamed Mustafa Abdalla Almagbri, a 30-year-old Libyan, both pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

Almagbri was also charged with recidivism and possession of methamphetamine.

The Prosecution recalled that on 23 December of last year, the Police had received information regarding a theft which had taken place in Paceville. The victim explained that whilst he was in the vicinity of Pender Gardens, he was approached by two persons. Although he did not remember much of what ensued inasmuch as he had suffered a blackout, he noted that he had woken up inside of a van.

After another blackout, he found himself being dragged outside of the van in Marsa.

It was revealed that a number of transactions had taken place from his Revolut account. These included the withdrawal of €1,000 from a Paceville ATM as well as a transfer of €2,200 to a woman living in Gozo.

The Prosecution further recalled that on 3 January, the police received a ‘very similar’ report, in which the alleged victim claimed that he was robbed. He stated that he met two individuals who offered him a drink and a cigarette whilst at a bar in Paceville. He further noted that although he blacked out and thus could not remember much, he could recall finding himself in a desolate place in Pembroke.

An analysis of CCTV footage revealed that the perpetrators in this case were the same perpetrators involved in the previous incident.

The Court was further informed that another three reports had been identified whereby individuals claimed that they were approached by two men before blacking out and discovering missing items.

A search subsequently took place at a hotel room where the accused men had allegedly been residing, with the Police finding a number of items related to the thefts, including a valuable watch belonging to the alleged victim of the December 23 theft.

Inspector Lydon Zammit informed the Court that investigations regarding other cases connected to the accused are also underway.

Defence lawyers indicated that no request for bail was to be made at this stage.

The Prosecution was led by Insepctors Lydon Zammit and Stephen Gulia, assisted by Lawyers Justine Brincat and Martina Calleja from the Office of the Attorney General.

Kanan was represented by lawyer Nicholas Mifsud.

Almagbri was represented by lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit.