Man handed suspended sentence after admitting to harassing, threatening ex-partner

A 35-year-old Filipino man was handed a one-year prison term, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to harassing and threatening his ex-partner.

Inspector Omar Zammit informed the court that on New Year’s Day, a woman filed a report with the Domestic Violence Unit. She said that, although the relationship between herself and the accused had come to an end, they remained living under the same roof.

Upon leaving the residence with her son, the defendant started to repeatedly message both her and her friends. On one occasion, he threatened to leak explicit photos of a sexual nature.

The man, who is homeless and unemployed, pleaded guilty to the charges.

After hearing submissions on the appropriate punishment, the Court, presided over by magistrate Noel Bartolo handed a suspended sentence and issued a protection order in favour of the victim, valid for a period of one year.

Inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Victor Bugeja represented the accused.