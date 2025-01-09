Woman handed 28-year prison term for involvement in attempted murder of elderly man

A 30-year-old woman was today handed a 28-year prison term after admitting to her involvement in the attempted murder of Joseph Carabott, a jewellery shop owner.

Donna Sciberras had initially pleaded not guilty to a series of charges relating to an armed robbery which took place on 25 August 2023, in which Carabott was severely beaten and robbed to the extent that he had to be rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

When charged in Court, Sciberras lunged at one of two co-defendants, accusing him of dumping the blame on her and the other individual charged with various crimes.

She later registered an admission in agreement with the Office of the Attorney General.

In addition to the 28-year prison term, Sciberras was also ordered to pay one-third of expenses related to court experts, which totalled €38,939.15. She was ordered to pay her share of €12,979.72 within two years.

The Court presided over by Mr Justice Neville Camilleri furthermore ordered the confiscation of a €250 deposit and €10,000 personal guarantee, and issued a five-year protection order in favour of Carabott.

Sciberras was also ordered to pay Carabott €8,000 in compensation.

READ ALSO: Violent robbery left jeweller brain damaged, unable to breathe or eat unaided, son tells court