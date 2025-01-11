menu

Woman, 24, dies five days after being struck by pick-up truck in Fgura

24-year-old woman dies at Mater Dei Hospital after she was struck by a pick-up truck in Fgura earlier this week

karl_azzopardi
11 January 2025, 3:20pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Mater Dei Hospital (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
A 24-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a pick-up truck in Fgura earlier this week.

According to the police, she died on Saturday after succumbing to her injuries at Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday.

The police said a magisterial inquiry and police investigations are still ongoing.

The 24-year-old Nepalise woman, together with a 35-year-old woman were rushed to hospital after they were hit by a car in Triq Hompesch, Fgura on 7 January.

Preliminary investigations show that they were hit by a Toyota Hilux driven by a 20-year-old woman from Birżebbuġa.

The victims were aided by a medical team before they were taken to hospital by ambulance. The 35-year-old sustained grievous injuries.

