Police fine 84 motorists for speeding in January

The police have fined 84 drivers for speeding violations in the first weeks of January.

In a statement on Monday, the police said that over the festive period and the initial weeks of the new year, hundreds of vehicles were stopped, leading to penalties.

Among these, 84 vehicles were fined for excessive speeding during the first two weeks of January alone. Police said that they are particularly monitoring areas associated with speeding.

Authorities warned that non-compliance poses serious risks not only to the offending drivers but also to other road users.

Malta has already registered two fatal traffic accident in 2025, with one of them caused by speeding.

Calls for more enforcement, similar to that seen particularly during December have been made not least by Insurance Association Malta, who appealed for driver responsibility and year-round road enforcement.