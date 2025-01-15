Former anti-money laundering chief, Yorgen Fenech charged with corruption, money laundering

Ray Aquilina, the former head of the Police’s anti-money laundering unit was charged with corruption, perjury, the leaking of official secrets as well as money laundering, whereas Yorgen Fenech, who also stands accused of complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, faced charges of complicity in the corruption of a public officer and money laundering.

Mario Bugeja, a notary, was also charged with money laundering. All three pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

Ray Aquilina had initially been arrested in 2021 within the context of a probe into government and police officials who had potentially leaked sensitive information surrounding the Caruana Galizia murder investigation to suspects.

Investigators, as part of the probe, analysed a planned sale of an apartment in Birżebbuġa apartment to Aquilina. Fenech was suspected of facilitating the deal.

This came at a time wherein Fenech was meant to be investigated by the former superintendent in relation to the ownership of 17 Black. Aquilina’s parents, who would later donate the property to their son, were to appear as the buyers.

Aquilina had most recently occupied a management role at Enemalta following his retirement from the Police. He no longer holds the role.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Inspector Sean Friggieri with the assistance of lawyers Andrea Zammit and Gary Cauchi from the Attorney General’s office.

Lawyer Charles Mercieca appeared for Fenech.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit appeared for Bugeja.

Lennox Vella appeared for Aquilina.