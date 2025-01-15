Conditional discharge for man guilty of stealing beer

A 20-year-old man was handed a conditional discharge valid for a period of one year after admitting to the simple theft of bottles of beer.

Inspector Gabriel Kitcher recalled that Ayanle Barkhad, who is homeless, had stolen beer on two separate occasions. Although the Somalian had managed to consume the beer on one occasion, he returned the stolen items when caught the other time.

Barkhad pled guilty, and after being afforded time to reconsider his admission, he confirmed his plea, stating that ‘he confirms that he stole something’.

The parties, making submissions on the punishment to be meted out, agreed that a punishment of effective incarceration should not be handed down. It was further confirmed that Barkhad remained cooperative throughout.

Barkhad was found guilty and handed a conditional discharge. A treatment order was also imposed.

Inspector Gabriel Kitcher prosecuted.

Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar represented the defendant.