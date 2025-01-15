Jason Azzopardi files another request for magisterial inquiry into Clint Camilleri

Updated at 3:30pm with Clint Camilleri's reaction

Lawyer and former MP Jason Azzopardi has filed yet another request for a magisterial inquiry into Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, regarding the alleged inflation of costs of an Olympic-sized swimming pool at the Gozo Sports Complex.

This constitutes the third application filed by Azzopardi for an investigation into the Minister for Gozo. Azzopardi previously filed an application concerning a road in Gozo that went over budget by €10 million, wherein he requested that Camilleri be investigated.

He also filed another application requesting that Camilleri as well as his wife be investigated regarding claims of corruption at Transport Malta in Gozo.

In his application, which also requests an investigation into Gozo Permanent Secretary John Borg Azzopardi made several references to articles published by Malta Today, The Shift and The Times of Malta regarding the development of the Gozo pool, with one particular article stating that the cost of the sports complex almost doubled after the tender was awarded. Azzopardi noted that these articles of investigative journalism were never contested.

The application provides that there exists a prima facie basis that various crimes were committed by both the Minister and Permanent Secretary for Gozo, including the crimes of conspiracy, corruption, abuse of public office, embezzlement, money laundering, and complicity in the commission of a crime.

The application follows the tabling of a motion in parliament to amend the Criminal Code, thereby reforming the manner in which a magisterial inquiry may be requested by an individual.

Clint Camilleri calls inquiry 'political persecution'

Resorting to Facebook, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said the latest inquiry was an attempt to “tarnish him with every means and tool possible”.

He insisted that the €9 million price tag quoted in the court filings related to just one of seven tenders related to the swimming pool complex. “Of course, the project cost more than that… The other six tenders for the project’s completion are being ignored,” Camilleri said.

He added that all tenders for various works related to the swimming pool project had been published on the government’s e-portal and any contractor could have submitted an offer.

Camilleri also referred to a separate inquiry requested by Jason Azzopardi into the Nadur-Ghajnsielem connecting road that went almost €10 million over budget.

The minister insisted the road ended up €5.3 million cheaper than the allocated budget of €22.3 million.

“This is just one of several facts that I will be explaining when asked to do so,” Camilleri said.

He insisted the three magisterial inquiries filed by Azzopardi in his regard where akin to “political persecution” and that “everyone will have to be accountable for their actions.”