Man remanded in custody after allegedly stealing more than €800 worth of whiskey

A 41-year-old man was remanded in custody after being charged with various counts of theft as well as breaching bail conditions.

Charlot Mifsud, who is unemployed, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Inspector Gabriel Micallef informed the Court that last November, the Police had received multiple reports pertaining to the theft of whiskey.

CCTV footage revealed that the accused had stolen more than €800 worth of whiskey, spread out over five different thefts.

The validity of the arrest was not contested, with bail also not being requested at this stage.

The case is set to be assigned to the relevant court according to law.

Inspector Gabriel Micallef prosecuted.

Lawyer Mario Mifsud represented the accused.