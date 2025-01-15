Two motorcyclists injured in separate traffic accidents

Two motorcyclists were hospitalised after getting injured in separate traffic accidents on Wednesday, the police have said.

The first accident happened in Triq Anton Cassar, Marsa at around 7:45am. Preliminary investigations showed there was a collision between a motorcycle driven by a 21-year-old man from Fgura, and a Toyota Vitz car driven by 21-year-old woman from Qormi.

The second accident happened at around 8am in Tal-Barrani Road, Zejtun. Preliminary investigations showed a 30-year-old Italian man residing in Ħal Għaxaq, was driving a Yamaha motorcycle, lost control of the vehicle and fell.

A medical team was called to the site of the accidents, and transferred them to Mater Dei Hospital, and both were certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.