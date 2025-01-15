Man remanded in custody after helping family members leave Malta with false passports

A 38-year-old man was remanded in custody after being charged with allegedly assisting individuals, including family members, leave Malta illegally through the use of false passports.

Abel Tesfa, from Eritrea and resident in Hal Safi, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

Inspector Karl Roberts informed the Court that Tesfa had been arrested after he had allegedly helped his stepsons and other family members leave the Maltese islands through falsified passports.

Whilst the validity of the arrest was not contested, a request for bail was made. The Court, presided over by Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil, however denied the request insofar as Tesfa’s stepson is yet to testify in the proceedings at hand. Tesfa was thus remanded in custody with the case set to be assigned to the relevant court according to law.

Inspector Karl Roberts prosecuted.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud represented Tesfa.

Magistrate Gianella Camilleri Busuttil presided over the court.