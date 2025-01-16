Truck driver found guilty of involuntary homicide handed suspended sentence

The truck driver involved in a freak incident in which Karmnu Micallef, 71, lost his life was handed a two-year prison term, suspended for four years after being found guilty of having involuntarily caused Micallef’s death.

The Court, presided over by Magistrate Leonard Caruana, found Davide Manunta guilty of the charges brought against him, including involuntary homicide and reckless driving.

Karmnu Micallef was certified dead after being squeezed by a truck whilst aiding the driver, Manunta, manoeuvre through a narrow street, which street, according to experts, was too narrow for the truck being used. The incident had taken place in Birzebbuga.

Micallef had been hit numerous times before Manunta realised what had happened.

The Court, in considering the charge of involuntary homicide, noted that Manunta, when manoeuvring the truck, was well aware of the fact that the victim was within close proximity thereof.

It was held that Manunta needed to maintain ‘a proper lookout’ not solely to avoid damaging the truck, but also with regard to the location of the victim who was aiding him manoeuvre the truck. Evidently, such a proper lookout was not maintained inasmuch as the unfortunate event took place.

Manunta was thus found guilty and handed a suspended sentence. He was also ordered to pay the sum of €3,963.82 in court expenses.

On the same day, a request instituted by Micallef’s family for the Police be ordered to institute criminal action against employees of G&P Borg Limited (Manunta and Micallef’s employer) was accepted by the Court.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Matthew Xuereb appeared for the accused.