Suspended sentence for woman who caused ex-partner slight injuries with knife, phone charger

A 26-year-old woman was handed a six-month prison term, suspended for one year, after admitting to causing her ex-partner to fear the use of violence against him and causing him slight injuries with a knife and phone charger.

Inspector Antonello Magri informed the Court that the victim had filed a report against the woman with the Domiestic Violence Unit, claiming that she had charged at him with a knife and mobile phone charger after a heated argument in which the woman expressed her wish to leave Malta with their 10-month-old child. The woman had also burned some of the victim’s clothes.

The unemployed woman pled guilty to the charges, confirming her admission after being afforded time to reconsider such by the Court.

A suspended sentence was handed down, and a protection order in favour of the victim was also issued.

Inspector Antonello Magri prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Martina Herrera appeared for the defendant.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo appeared parte civile.