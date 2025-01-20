Disability benefits fraud: 22 persons mentioned Silvio Grixti when interrogated

A number of persons identified former MP Silvio Grixti as well as Luke Saliba when interrogated by Police in connection with the disability benefits scandal, it was revealed on Monday.

Criminal proceedings against former Labour MP Silvio Grixti and four others over their alleged involvement in enabling social benefits fraud resumed today before the Court presided over by Magistrate Rachel Montebello.

At the start of today’s hearing, Roger Agius, a former canvasser to Grixti who also faces charges, declared that he has still not appointed a lawyer of his choosing after his former lawyer Jason Azzopardi had renounced his brief. He further expressed his wish not to have a legal aid lawyer appointed by the Court.

When asked by the Court whether witnesses could be heard notwithstanding the lack of legal representation, Agius initially stated that he would prefer to have a lawyer present. Yet, he changed his mind when it was clarified that cross-examinations could be conducted at a later stage since transcripts would be made available.

Inspector Andy Rotin thus took to the witness stand, recalling that 72 individuals had been interrogated as part of the investigation. Whilst the majority opted to remain silent, 22 of the persons questioned made reference to Grixti. Another three individuals mentioned another accused individual, and namely Luke Saliba.

After various other witnesses presented documentation to the Court, the prosecution stated that there were no further witnesses for the sitting at hand.

The case was thus adjourned to 6 February.

Lawyer Michael Schriha represented Caruana and Spagnol.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Arthur Azzopardi represented Grixti.

Lawyer Jose Herrera represented Luke Saliba and Matthew Xuereb.

Police Inspectors Wayne Borg, Andy Rotin and Shaun Friggieri are prosecuting, assisted by lawyers Abigail Caruana Vella and Charmaine Abdilla from the Office of the Attorney General.