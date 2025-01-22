menu

Man seriously injured after concrete pipe bursts in Sliema

Victim certified as suffering from serious injuries

karl_azzopardi
22 January 2025, 8:36am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
File photo

A 25-year-old man was seriously injured after a concrete pipe exploded on Tuesday night.

The accident happened in Tower Street, Sliema at around 9pm.

Preliminary investigations showed the man, from Attard, was injured after he was hit by the pipe following an accident.

He was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified for his injuries.

Duty magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has launched an inquiry and investigations by the police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.