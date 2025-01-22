Man seriously injured after concrete pipe bursts in Sliema

A 25-year-old man was seriously injured after a concrete pipe exploded on Tuesday night.

The accident happened in Tower Street, Sliema at around 9pm.

Preliminary investigations showed the man, from Attard, was injured after he was hit by the pipe following an accident.

He was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified for his injuries.

Duty magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has launched an inquiry and investigations by the police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority are ongoing.