Police arrest three young men allegedly in possession of cocaine

Police have arrested three young men after they were allegedly found to be in possession of cociane near a roadblock.

In a statement, the police said that a 20-year-old driver along with his 21 and 22-year-old passengers were arrested between Tuesday and Wednesday in Triq Diċembru 13, Marsa.

A spokesperson said that officers in the roadblock noticed the car stop far away from their position, as an object was seen thrown out of the car. The object was a glass bottle wrapped with 18 small packets of cocaine, while 10 more packets of cocaine were discovered in the car.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has launched an inquiry.