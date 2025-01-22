Man pleads guilty to threatening police officers, breaching public peace, begging for money

Muhammed Abdi, a Somalian national who is homeless and unemployed, will be sentenced at a later stage after confirming his guilty plea.

Inspector John Sammut, in his submissions on the appropriate punishment to be meted out, informed the Court that Abdi, who frequently begs people for money, has also admitted to regularly consuming drugs. He also stated that the defendant had threatened to shoot officers. Therefore, a sentence towards the maximum would be apt given that the defendant ‘does not want to learn’.

Lawyer Thomas Barbara Sant noted that Abdi admitted to the offences both in Court and in his statement. He further stated that the defendant requires help.

Abdi will thus be sentenced later this month.

Inspector John Sammut prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Thomas Barbara Sant appeared for the defendant.