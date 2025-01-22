Ray Aquilina arranged property deal with Yorgen Fenech whilst serving in police force

Raymond Aquilina was still serving in the police force when he struck up a property deal with Yorgen Fenech, an Inspector testified on Wednesday as criminal proceedings against the pair continued.

Aquilina, the former head of the police’s anti-money laundering unit, and Fenech are facing charges of corruption and money laundering in connection with the property transfer. Notary Mario Bugeja also faces money laundering charges. All three deny the charges.

During the sitting, it was revealed that investigations commenced after the police had received information from the Caruana Galizia family regarding the potential disclosure of information concerning the murder investigation. The information was received one month after Yorgen Fenech had been arrested in December 2019.

Inspector Sean Friggieri recalled that investigators found photographs of identity cards belonging to Aquilina’s parents on Fenech’s mobile phone. Conversations between Fenech and various individuals, including property developers, were also found, with messages set to auto-delete after various intervals.

It was further revealed that Aquilina had searched for Fenech’s name and identity card number on the police database on 11 different occasions. Whilst the first search occurred in August 2018, the last one took place in February of the following year.

The transaction centres around an apartment and garage in Birzebbuga, sold for a total sum exceeding €60,000, a price deemed to be too low. Friggieri noted that communication patterns had changed during the sale, with the parties communicating with Fenech rather than Aquilina’s parents.

Friggieri further noted that concerns were raised in connection with the fact that a loan for the property was taken out long after it had been sold - a matter which raised doubts regarding how the acquisition was financed.

Responding to questions posed by defence lawyer Charles Mercieca, Friggieri confirmed that no evidence of economic benefit to Fenech from the sale was found, nor criminal proceeds in his bank account.

The case was adjourned to 3 February.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Sean Friggieri with the assistance of lawyers Andrea Zammit and Gary Cauchi from the Attorney General’s office.

Lawyers Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran appeared for Fenech.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit appeared for Bugeja.

Lennox Vella appeared for Aquilina.