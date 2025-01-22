Alleged residence permit fraudster asked clients for thousands for documents

The compilation of evidence in connection with the Identità racket that resulted in fraudulent residence permits heard that the alleged fraudsters asked foreigners for thousands of euros in exchange for the false documents.

The case centers on former Identità employee Maria Rita Spiteri and car dealer Bernard Attard, who face charges of money laundering, human trafficking, fraud, and forgery.

One witness, Moroccan national Hasan Qasba, testified about his experience in the fraudulent scheme. Having lived in Malta for over nine years, Qasba recounted being introduced to Bernard Attard in 2021 through his barber, who claimed Attard could help him obtain a residence permit. Initially quoted €12,000, Qasba negotiated the price down to €7,000 and paid a €4,000 deposit.

Attard facilitated Qasba's visit to the Identità offices, where he met Spiteri, who confirmed she would handle the necessary documentation. Though Attard was later imprisoned, Spiteri assured Qasba she would still help him. A few days later, Qasba received his ID card, which listed a false address in Buġibba.

Another witness, Libyan refugee Ali Abdulsalam Bashir Tarhuni, testified about his desperation after arriving in Malta in 2019. Fearful of being deported, Tarhuni was introduced to Attard through a barber shop.

Attard initially demanded €8,000, but they settled on €6,000, with Tarhuni paying a €500 deposit. Tarhuni also visited the Identità offices, where Spiteri handled his paperwork. He received his ID card but was ultimately denied refugee status and deported back to France.

Inspector Lara Butters outlined the broader investigation, which began in late 2023 after police learned that three Egyptian nationals had fraudulently obtained residence permits under the guise of being married to UK citizens. Further investigation revealed the marriages were fabricated, and none of the Egyptians had relationships with UK nationals.

The three Egyptians admitted paying Attard for their permits, with one disclosing a payment of €5,000. Two of the Egyptians were convicted, sentenced to six months in prison, and deported to Egypt, while the third’s case remains pending.

Payments were made upfront or in installments, and Spiteri would handle the documentation at Identità. The victims, many of whom were vulnerable migrants or refugees, believed the process was legitimate, given their dealings occurred at government offices.