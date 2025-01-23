Three Maltese, two Australians wanted by police to appear in court
Police searching for five wanted individuals to appear in court
The police are searching for five wanted individuals to appear in court.
They are wanted by order of a Magistrate in connection with pending court cases.
Anthony Bartolo, 68, from Malta; Christopher Mifsud, 63, from Malta; Charles Le Brun, 72, from Australia; Manuel Cassar, 48, from Australia and Doreen Mason, 54, from Malta are wanted by the police.
Anybody with information can send the police a message on messenger or call on 21224001 or 119 and quote the reference number 3/2025 at the nearest police station.