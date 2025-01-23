Three Maltese, two Australians wanted by police to appear in court

The police are searching for five wanted individuals to appear in court.

They are wanted by order of a Magistrate in connection with pending court cases.

Anthony Bartolo, 68, from Malta; Christopher Mifsud, 63, from Malta; Charles Le Brun, 72, from Australia; Manuel Cassar, 48, from Australia and Doreen Mason, 54, from Malta are wanted by the police.

Anybody with information can send the police a message on messenger or call on 21224001 or 119 and quote the reference number 3/2025 at the nearest police station.