Marsa drug raid leads to the arrest of four men

Raid on Marsa property leads to seizure of synthetic drugs, cocaine, heroin and €3,000 cash

karl_azzopardi
23 January 2025, 4:09pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Four individuals have been arrested following a drug raid by the police in Marsa (Photo: Malta Police)
Four individuals have been arrested following a drug raid by the police in Marsa.

The raids were carried out at around 10:30am on Thursday morning in Triq is-Serkin following days of investigations and surveillance by the police.

Searches inside the property led to the seizure of 100 baggies of a substance suspected of being a synthetic drug, 50 baggies of a substance suspected of being cocaine, 50 baggies of a substance suspected of being heroin, and €3,000 in cash.

Photo: Malta Police
Four people were arrested: a 19-year-old man from Marsa, a 29-year-old man from Marsa, a 26-year-old man from Qrendi and a 39-year-old man from Bormla.

Duty magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has launched an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
