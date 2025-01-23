Marsa drug raid leads to the arrest of four men
Raid on Marsa property leads to seizure of synthetic drugs, cocaine, heroin and €3,000 cash
Four individuals have been arrested following a drug raid by the police in Marsa.
The raids were carried out at around 10:30am on Thursday morning in Triq is-Serkin following days of investigations and surveillance by the police.
Searches inside the property led to the seizure of 100 baggies of a substance suspected of being a synthetic drug, 50 baggies of a substance suspected of being cocaine, 50 baggies of a substance suspected of being heroin, and €3,000 in cash.
Four people were arrested: a 19-year-old man from Marsa, a 29-year-old man from Marsa, a 26-year-old man from Qrendi and a 39-year-old man from Bormla.
Duty magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has launched an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.