menu
BREAKING Yorgen Fenech gets bail after five years in custody

Man arrested in connection with €180,000 mobile phone theft spree

Man extradited to Malta over €180,000 mobile phone thefts in organized crime investigation.

nicole_meilak
24 January 2025, 11:18am
by Nicole Meilak
1 min read
File photo
File photo

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and extradited to Malta as part of efforts to dismantle what police believe is an organised crime group responsible for the spree.

The thefts, which took place over several months, saw the thieves forcing open shop doors and emptying shelves of valuable mobile phones before fleeing the scene.

The total value of the stolen electronic equipment is estimated to be €180,000.

After intensive investigations, authorities identified the suspects as likely being of Romanian nationality. This led to the issuance of a European Arrest Warrant.

In recent days, one of the suspects was apprehended in Romania and extradited to Malta.

The arrested man is expected to appear in court on Friday in front of Magistrate Jean Paul Grech, where he will face charges in connection with the crimes.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IĠM press awards (Most Promising Journalist) wi...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.