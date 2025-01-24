Man arrested in connection with €180,000 mobile phone theft spree

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and extradited to Malta as part of efforts to dismantle what police believe is an organised crime group responsible for the spree.

The thefts, which took place over several months, saw the thieves forcing open shop doors and emptying shelves of valuable mobile phones before fleeing the scene.

The total value of the stolen electronic equipment is estimated to be €180,000.

After intensive investigations, authorities identified the suspects as likely being of Romanian nationality. This led to the issuance of a European Arrest Warrant.

In recent days, one of the suspects was apprehended in Romania and extradited to Malta.

The arrested man is expected to appear in court on Friday in front of Magistrate Jean Paul Grech, where he will face charges in connection with the crimes.

Police investigations are ongoing.